AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $27.14 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,884 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Incyte worth $27,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INCY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

