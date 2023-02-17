AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 476,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.4 %

MRO opened at $26.15 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

