AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,432,970 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY opened at $21.66 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 70.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

