AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 53,051 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,051 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.24% of Whirlpool worth $17,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of WHR opened at $145.12 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $210.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Articles

