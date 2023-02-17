Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $19.62 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $19.62 or 0.00079935 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $6.18 billion and $299.85 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00057483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00030860 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001122 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

