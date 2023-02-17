Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $19.62 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $19.62 or 0.00079935 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $6.18 billion and $299.85 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00057483 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00030860 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010198 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001122 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001748 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003757 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001813 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000241 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.