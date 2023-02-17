AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Short Interest Update

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 852,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.27. 2,492,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.42. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 78.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

