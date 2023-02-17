Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $30.23 and last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 283808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.47 million. Avantax had a net margin of 46.26% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AVTA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Avantax from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday.

Avantax Stock Up 1.1 %

Avantax Company Profile

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

