Avnet, Inc. (AVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Avnet has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Avnet has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avnet to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avnet will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVT. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Avnet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

