Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Tzu Yin Chiu Sells 1,700 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $127.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $103.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

