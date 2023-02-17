Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading Down 6.7%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $118.58 and last traded at $118.75. 542,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 580,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.40.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,447 shares of company stock worth $1,315,342. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

