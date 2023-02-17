Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,074,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total value of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,861,935.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total value of $371,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,074,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,128 shares of company stock valued at $66,165,548. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $196.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.21 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.12. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

