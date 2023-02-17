AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Up 6.3% in January

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 632,500 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 595,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AXT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,048. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $211.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.06. AXT has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in AXT by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 96,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 42,044 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in AXT by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in AXT by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 417,483 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About AXT

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

