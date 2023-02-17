Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Short Interest Update

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,300 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 412,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Azelis Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZLGF remained flat at C$21.13 during trading hours on Friday. Azelis Group has a 1 year low of C$20.89 and a 1 year high of C$21.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.45.

About Azelis Group

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients in Belgium and internationally. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, pharma, food and health, specialty agri/horti, and homecare and industrial chemicals; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, rubber and plastic additives, lubricants and metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper applications.

