Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Short Interest Update

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,300 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 412,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Azelis Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AZLGF remained flat at C$21.13 during trading hours on Friday. Azelis Group has a 1 year low of C$20.89 and a 1 year high of C$21.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.45.
About Azelis Group
