B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Anterix in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.41) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.63). The consensus estimate for Anterix’s current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.
Anterix Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.07. The stock has a market cap of $592.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.62.
In related news, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $301,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.
Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.
