B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Anterix in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.41) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.63). The consensus estimate for Anterix’s current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.07. The stock has a market cap of $592.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Anterix in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 40.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 57.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $301,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

