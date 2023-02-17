Baader Bank Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.00 ($23.66) price target on NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

NORMA Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NOEJ stock opened at €25.56 ($27.48) on Tuesday. NORMA Group has a 1-year low of €13.15 ($14.14) and a 1-year high of €34.18 ($36.75). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.85.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

