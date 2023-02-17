Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Update

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 467,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock remained flat at $6.70 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 242,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,676. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.82 million, a PE ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,032,399 shares in the company, valued at $53,664,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

