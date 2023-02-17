Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Update

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 467,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock remained flat at $6.70 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 242,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,676. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.82 million, a PE ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.94.
Insider Activity at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,032,399 shares in the company, valued at $53,664,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
Recommended Stories
