Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Down 11.7% in January

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BADFF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BADFF remained flat at $23.10 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

