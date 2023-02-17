Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKRGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,070,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 24,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 4.7 %

BKR stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,129,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,319,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

