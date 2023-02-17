Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,070,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 24,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Trading Down 4.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,129,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,319,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

