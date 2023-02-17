Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,222,300 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 2,624,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,444.6 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of BMDPF remained flat at $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Corporate Banking, Banca Widiba SpA and Corporate Center. The Retail Banking segment includes sales activities of retail customers.

