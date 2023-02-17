Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,900 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 526,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNDSF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell to €1.30 ($1.40) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell to €0.85 ($0.91) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

OTCMKTS BNDSF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.26. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.31.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

