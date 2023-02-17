Bancor Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.74 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Bancor token can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a total market cap of $72.02 million and $6.74 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bancor has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00043648 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00029104 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00018845 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00219355 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,750.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 155,952,590 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 155,980,635.26353294. The last known price of Bancor is 0.46946529 USD and is up 6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 331 active market(s) with $7,663,889.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bancor.network/.”

