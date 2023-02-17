Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 target price on Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Okta to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.83.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $75.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.75. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $188.90.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,433,000 after buying an additional 3,866,915 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Okta by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,857,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,590,000 after buying an additional 83,072 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 10.9% during the third quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,200,000 after buying an additional 267,213 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,703,000 after acquiring an additional 70,240 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

