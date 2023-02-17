Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$150.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$164.34 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$135.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$95.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$129.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$127.54. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$113.73 and a 52 week high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.57 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 14.9900018 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

