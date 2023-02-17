Barclays Begins Coverage on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

About Rivian Automotive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.