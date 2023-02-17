Barclays Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $70.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on THC. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,431 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after buying an additional 1,378,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $65,580,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,687,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,033,000 after buying an additional 1,063,338 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,896,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,041,000 after buying an additional 796,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

