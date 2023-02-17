BARK (NYSE:BARK) PT Lowered to $2.20 at Citigroup

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $2.50 to $2.20 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
BARK Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of BARK stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. BARK has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $278.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.40.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BARK in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,303,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in BARK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in BARK by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 274,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 63,212 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BARK by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BARK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.
