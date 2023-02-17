BARK (NYSE:BARK) PT Lowered to $2.20 at Citigroup

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $2.50 to $2.20 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get BARK alerts:

BARK Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of BARK stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. BARK has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $278.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of BARK

In related news, Chairman Matt Meeker purchased 14,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,265.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 9,830,036 shares in the company, valued at $16,612,760.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other BARK news, CFO Zahir Ibrahim bought 100,000 shares of BARK stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 850,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Matt Meeker bought 14,950 shares of BARK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,265.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 9,830,036 shares in the company, valued at $16,612,760.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 149,650 shares of company stock worth $229,887 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BARK in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,303,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in BARK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in BARK by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 274,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 63,212 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in BARK by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BARK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BARK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.