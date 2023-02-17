Base Resources’ (BSE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 36 ($0.44) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSE. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.61) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.29) target price on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Base Resources alerts:

Base Resources Stock Performance

LON:BSE opened at GBX 12.25 ($0.15) on Monday. Base Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 21 ($0.25). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.95. The firm has a market cap of £144.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.