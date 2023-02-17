Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.79 and traded as low as C$0.66. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 84,751 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.85 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Bear Creek Mining Trading Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.03.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$34.65 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

