Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,291 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 75.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.27. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $132.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.