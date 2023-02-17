Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in VMware by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,195,193,000 after buying an additional 1,079,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VMware by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $663,314,000 after purchasing an additional 836,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VMware by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMware Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

VMware stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $132.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.27.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.