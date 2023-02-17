Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Aflac by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Aflac Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

