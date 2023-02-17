Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $705,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Paychex by 10.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.84. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

