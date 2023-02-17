Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $705,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 13.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 89.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Paychex Stock Down 0.5 %

PAYX stock opened at $114.66 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

