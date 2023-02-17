Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 93 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,285,000 after purchasing an additional 883,029 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,144,000 after purchasing an additional 331,084 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 310.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after buying an additional 166,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,378,000 after buying an additional 152,262 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRL stock opened at $254.25 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $308.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.38.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

