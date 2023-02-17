Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,567 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 3.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Five Below to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Five Below Stock Down 0.3 %

Five Below stock opened at $207.66 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $209.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.77 and a 200-day moving average of $158.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More

