Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $158.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

