Beldex (BDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.75 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $151.77 million and $2.75 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.41 or 0.06907648 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00079768 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00028175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00057432 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00030427 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001123 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

