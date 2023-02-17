Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0371 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $149.27 million and $2.32 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,655.93 or 0.06971541 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00079532 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00027837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00057699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00027158 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.