Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €28.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.72) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.38) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.40 ($28.39) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

FRA:DTE opened at €20.52 ($22.06) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.13. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($19.49).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

