Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,439,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,710 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after buying an additional 30,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,809,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BHLB opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.99. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHLB. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

