Beta Finance (BETA) Reaches One Day Volume of $17.09 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $67.43 million and $17.09 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beta Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00431957 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,809.74 or 0.28613587 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beta Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.