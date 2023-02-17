BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Short Interest Update

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,400 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 496,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 290.9 days.

BICO Group AB (publ) Price Performance

BICO Group AB (publ) stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.00. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 881. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.62. BICO Group AB has a 12-month low of C$2.36 and a 12-month high of C$20.81.

BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile

BICO Group AB is a bioconvergence company, which engages in the provision of technologies, products, and services to create, understand, and master biology. It operates through the Laboratory Solutions and Bioautomation segments. The Laboratory Solutions segment consists of the bioprinting and biosciences business.

