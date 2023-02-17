BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Short Interest Update

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,400 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 496,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 290.9 days.
BICO Group AB (publ) Price Performance
BICO Group AB (publ) stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.00. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 881. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.62. BICO Group AB has a 12-month low of C$2.36 and a 12-month high of C$20.81.
BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BICO Group AB (publ) (CLLKF)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.