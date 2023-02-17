Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Biogen updated its FY23 guidance to $15.00-16.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $15.00-$16.00 EPS.

Biogen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $271.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88.

Get Biogen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Biogen

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.54.

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.