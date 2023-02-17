Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.00-16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76. Biogen also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.00-$16.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $313.54.

BIIB traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $274.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,926. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $362,129,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Biogen by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,006,000 after purchasing an additional 180,012 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after purchasing an additional 150,537 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

