BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.99

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and traded as low as $2.86. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 7,627 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioRestorative Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

Institutional Trading of BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies ( OTCMKTS:BRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.79). BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 178.73% and a negative net margin of 28,538.84%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioRestorative Therapies stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.77% of BioRestorative Therapies worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

Biorestorative Therapies Inc provides stem cell collections, storage, and treatment services. It intends to develop a laboratory, performing cellular characterization and culturing, therapeutic outcomes analysis, stem cell-related IP and stem cell collection and storage services. The firm is developing the following scientific programs: brtxDISC, which offers a non-surgical treatment for bulging and herniated discs and addresses the gap between non-invasive and invasive back procedures and ThermoStem, which involves the use of a cell-based, brown adipose tissue construct, treatment for metabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies.

Featured Stories

