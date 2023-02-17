BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.69 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.
BJ's Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.33. 283,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,747. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $779.59 million, a P/E ratio of -164.04, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.88. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ's Restaurants
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,777,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,127,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,406 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 80,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BJ's Restaurants Company Profile
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
