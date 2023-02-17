BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.69 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.33. 283,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,747. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $779.59 million, a P/E ratio of -164.04, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.88. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,777,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,127,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,406 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 80,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. CL King raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

