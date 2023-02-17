Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Blackbaud Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $66.58.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. TheStreet raised Blackbaud from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

