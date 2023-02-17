BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $137.00 million-$139.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.20 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.89-$0.94 EPS.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.96. 47,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,743. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.74.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $30,771.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 52,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,512 shares of company stock valued at $219,722. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BlackLine by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackLine by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.