Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,312 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 5.9% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.7 %

BX stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,491. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $132.93.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock valued at $69,683,744 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Argus reduced their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

