Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Short Interest Down 12.6% in January

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,300 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 299,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BVH traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 58,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,667. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 197,436 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 74.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 124,143 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the first quarter worth $1,273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the third quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $924,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BVH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

